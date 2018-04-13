Indivior's Sublocade shows treatment benefit in opioid use disorder study; shares up 2%

Results from an open-label, long-term safety and tolerability study of Indivior PLC's (OTCPK:INVVY +1.6% ) SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine extended-release) in patients with moderate-to-severe opioid use disorder demonstrated its positive effect on quality-of-life measures. The data were presented at the American Society of Addiction Medicine Annual Conference in San Diego, CA.

The study, RB-US-13-0003, enrolled 669 participants seeking medication-assisted treatment for their opioid addictions. Each received monthly injections of SUBLOCADE for six or 12 months (the shorter treatment period applied to patients who participated in an earlier Phase 3 trial).

Subjects in the 12-month treatment group experienced sustained improvements in patient-reported outcomes, including mental health, drug use, employment and family/social status.

Participants in the six-month rollover group also reported sustained/improved outcomes, including statistically valid improvements from baseline in medical status, drug use, family/social status and psychiatric status.

Patients in the rollover placebo group reported stable outcomes.

SUBLOCADE, approved in the U.S. in November 2017, is administered once per month subcutaneously.