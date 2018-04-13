U.S. total rig count, oil rigs gain again in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count rose by 5 to 1,008, following last week's gain of 10, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 7 to 815 for the 10th gain in the past 12 weeks and the highest total since March 2015, while gas rigs fell by 2 to 192; one rig was classified as miscellaneous.

May WTI crude is little changed on the news, now +0.5% at $67.44/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI