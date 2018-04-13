Apple's 'plumbers' unit caught 29 last year

In an internal memo, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) tells employees it caught 29 leakers last year, and 12 of that group were arrested. "These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere," says the company.

Among recent leak examples were details from a meeting this year in which some were told planned iPhone software features would be delayed.

More from the Apple memo ... "People who work for Apple are often targeted by press, analysts and bloggers who befriend them ... While it may seem flattering to be approached, it’s important to remember that you’re getting played."