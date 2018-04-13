WRIT Media announces acquisition of Bison Crypto Power Corporation

WRIT Media Group (OTCQB:WRIT) acquired Bison Crypto Power Corporation in an all-stock transaction, for the purpose of providing strategic guidance for commodity based companies who are interested in tokenizing their projects as an alternate source of funding.

"The increasing cost of power is a real issue among cryptocurrency miners, so we acquired Bison Crypto Power Corporation to create a solution. The goal is on each remote BCP location there will be a 'mining camp' for crypto miners to set up their rigs and manage their operations remotely. We are excited to roll out both the consulting and infrastructure portion of this project and look forward to updating the market as opportunities unfold," said Eric Mitchell.

Press Release