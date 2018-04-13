Whiting Petroleum +4% after securing new $2.4B credit facility

Whiting Petroleum (WLL +4.1% ) shoots to a 52-week high after disclosing it entered into a new $2.4B credit facility to replace its existing loan package and secured $1.75B in commitments at closing.

WLL has $234.2M in loans and letters of credit outstanding, according to an 8-K filing detailing the new credit facility.

The agreement requires WLL to maintain a consolidated current assets to consolidated current liabilities ratio of not less than 1:1 and a total debt to the last four quarters’ EBITDAX ratio of not greater than 4:1.