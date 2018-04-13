Business meal deduction in question

via Bloomberg

"I’m telling people I think this is a big deal,” says one accountant. “A lot of people close major deals while breaking bread.”

Previously, companies could deduct 50% of business-related expenses while entertaining clients, The common wisdom following passage of the new tax law was that the deduction for entertaining was out, but the write-off for business meals would remain.

A closer look, however, has tax lawyers and accountants warning clients that the meal deduction may also not be allowed anymore. Is a meal entertainment? If so, Uncle Sam will no longer be chipping in when bankers take clients for the $65 rib-eye at Delmonico's

High-end steakhouses monitoring include Del Frisco's (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Ruth's Chris (NASDAQ:RUTH).