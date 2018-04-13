Veritas lines up financing for GE Healthcare unit - Reuters

Private-equity shop Veritas earlier this month announced a $1.05B deal for parts of General Electric's (NYSE:GE) healthcare business. According to the Reuters story, Veritas has secured commitments for $850M in leveraged loans to help finance the deal.

"It’s an orphaned business within GE, and equity sees the chance to refocus and realign it," says a source. "The business hasn’t kept up amid the pressures at GE."

Goldman, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank are among the underwriters.

