Rio Tinto calls force majeure on some Rusal-linked contracts

Rio Tinto (RIO +1.2% ) declares force majeure on certain customer contracts in reaction to U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminum producer Rusal.

Nearly all of Rio’s aluminum production comes from a joint venture with Rusal in the Queensland Alumina refinery in Australia; Rio owns 80% of the refinery, which produces 3.95M metric tons/year of alumina.

Rio says it is reviewing Rusal’s 20% stake in the Australian refinery, Rusal’s supply and offtake arrangements, bauxite sales to Rusal’s refinery in Ireland and offtake contracts for alumina.