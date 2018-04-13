Bloomberg: Oracle leads anti-Amazon lobby in Pentagon contract bid

Bloomberg First Word sources say Oracle (ORCL +0.5% ) is leading an anti-Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) lobby in the battle for a single, multiyear cloud services contract from the Pentagon.

Others involved in the effort include Microsoft (MSFT -0.1% ), which stands second behind Amazon in the cloud market, and IBM (IBM -0.7% ).

The group wants to make sure the award process is open to more than one company and that Amazon doesn’t win an automatic victory due to market size.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz criticized the bidding process during a private dinner with President Trump. The White House later said that Trump isn’t involved in the contract process.

