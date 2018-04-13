'Unloved' Sonoco +2% as UBS starts coverage with Buy rating

Sonoco Products (SON +2.2% ) pushes higher UBS initiated the stock with a Buy rating and $55 price target, saying the company has "room for a more constructive view to develop on this unloved story."

The market is not fully pricing-in SON’s ongoing shift to plastics packaging and as the company continues to demonstrate the appeal of its gradual portfolio transformation, there is ample room for a more constructive view of the stock to develop, analyst Edlain Rodriguez writes.

UBS also believes SON’s strong balance sheet can support M&A action and an attractive dividend.