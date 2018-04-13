HollyFrontier upgraded at Morgan Stanley ahead of summer driving season

HollyFrontier (HFC +3% ) is higher after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $60 price target, raised from $48, citing projections of elevated inventories and the likelihood of higher demand due to the summer driving season.

Stanley forecasts HFC's Q1 EPS coming in at ~30% below analyst consensus, based on an 8% sequential drop in the firm's Crack Indicator and elevated gasoline inventory levels following robust refinery runs in Q4 2017, before jumping 20% above consensus for Q2; the firm also forecasts FY 2018 EBITDA to finish 34% above consensus.

HFC likely will benefit from an anticipated strong gasoline demand pull as the summer driving season begins.