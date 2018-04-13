Tenneco cut at Goldman as Federal-Mogul deal fails to address concerns

Tenneco (TEN -5.3% ) tumbles after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $62 price target, trimmed from $64, saying the purchase of Federal-Mogul likely will be accretive to earnings but the deal fails to address two ongoing investor concerns.

The strategic rationale for the acquisition includes at least $200M in annual run rate synergies, EPS accretion of 1%-13% and the creation of two distinct entities with larger scale, the firm says.

But Goldman also believes the deal leaves TEN with a lack of exposure to pure battery electric vehicle content, which likely will weigh on the company's long-term growth outlook, and the combined company will have a high exposure to unindexed raw material cost headwinds.