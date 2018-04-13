Banks, politics weigh as stocks stumble in Friday action

The banking sector is getting roughed up following as JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo sink sharply following earnings beats. The yield curve hit another post-crisis low today, perhaps portending a less-than-stellar profit outlook for lenders.

There's plenty of politics about as well, and things could get interesting over the weekend. In matters of war, the State Department claims to have proof that the Syrian government was behind a chemical weapons attack, perhaps lifting the odds of a U.S.-led military strike against Syria/Russia/Iran. What could go wrong?

In matters of the swamp, it looks like something has to blow soon in the whole Comey/Rosenstein/McCabe/Mueller thing. The latest rumor is that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may not have his job any longer come Monday morning.