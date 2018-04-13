GE up more than 5% this week as some traders think the worst is over

General Electric (GE +2.5% ) maintains solid gains even as the broader market breaks down in late trading, and shares have now jumped more than 5% since ending Monday at $12.83 for its the lowest close since July 29, 2009.

The options market is implying an $0.85 move in either direction, or ~6.5%, when GE reports Q1 earnings next Friday, which would be an unusual occurrence for the stock, trader Dan Nathan tells CNBC.

Some options traders are betting that the bottom may be in for GE, as call options for the stock doubled options of puts yesterday, CNBC reports, adding that shares are now positive for the month.

Nathan cautions that some long-term traders are "still waiting for a capitulation... so to me playing next [week's earnings] with defined risk, if you're trying to be contrarian, makes sense."