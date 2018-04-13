Goldman likes CRO space, sees 17% upside in IQVIA; shares up 2%

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Jones likes contract research organizations citing healthy fundamentals and no real signs of a trend reversal this year, adding that investment capital continues to flow into biotechs at above-the-norm levels and global pharma R&D budgets remain healthy.

Earlier today, he upgraded IQVIA (IQV +1.8% ) to Buy with a $114 (17% upside) price target after becoming more confident of its near-term earnings trajectory which he believes positions the company to beat guidance this year even without the revenue synergies hitting the bottom line.