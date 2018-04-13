Analyst says Apple could double its dividend; leaked memo shows employee arrests

Longbow Research says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could double its dividends and still match the payouts of other tech companies.

Analyst Shawn Harrison: “We see Apple substantially increasing its capital return program given the incremental cash provided from U.S. tax reform and Apple’s pledge to reduce its net cash position to zero over time. Apple should double its dividend to align its payout ratio to that of large cap tech peers.”

Harrison notes that Apple pays out 26% of its FCF compared to the 43% average for its large-cap tech peers.

Doubling the dividend would still leave the company with more than $40B of FCF for buybacks.

Leaking the leakers: Apple has arrested 12 employees in the last year due to leaking internal information about software plans. The news came out in a leaked memo.