Tesla’s Musk says excessive automation was 'a mistake... my mistake'

Telsa's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk agrees the company is relying on too many robots to make the Model 3, tweeting "Yes, excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated."

The Model 3 assembly line is widely regarded as one of the most robotics-driven anywhere, and Musk tells a CBS interviewer that robots have slowed production in some cases.

Shares closed 2% higher after Musk said TSLA would be profitable during this year's Q3 and Q4 and would not need to raise any money from investors.