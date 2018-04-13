Duke Energy to pay $156K fine for coal ash pollution

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) agrees to pay a $156K penalty for polluting ground and surface waters with potentially toxic coal-ash waste around three power plants in North Carolina.

The penalty involves areas detected along unlined coal ash pits at the Rogers, Allen and Marshall power plants that leaked liquids into the Catawba and Broad rivers in violation of pollution laws.

North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality says eight additional plants still need to be inspected and additional penalties will be assessed against DUK if leaks are found there.

The penalty is "a paltry sum" for the second largest U.S. electricity company, which generated $23B in revenue last year, the Sierra Club's David Rogers says.