Bristol-Myers' Opdivo extends survival in late-stage lung study in Chinese population

Results a Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-078, assessing Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) compared to the chemo agent docetaxel in a predominantly Chinese population with previously treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS). The data will be presented on Monday, April 16, at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Patients receiving Opdivo experienced a reduction of 32% (hazard ratio = 0.68) in the relative risk of disease progression or death (p=0.0006). The OS benefit was observed regardless of PD -L1 expression or tumor histology.

The secondary endpoints of objective response rate (ORR) (17.4% vs. 4.0%) and median duration of response (mDOR) (not reached vs. 5.3 months) also showed the durability of Opdivo treatment compared to docetaxel.

The company's marketing application seeking approval for Opdivo in previously treated NSCLC is currently under CFDA review.