Stocks trim weekly gains as banks sell off after earnings

Stocks ended a positive week on a disappointing note, as some investors may have elected to trim their holdings ahead of a possible U.S.-led strike on Syria over the weekend.

For the week, the Dow gained 1.8%, the S&P popped 2% and the Nasdaq advanced 2.8%, thanks to a rebound in tech stocks and a big jump in energy shares.

Stocks opened modestly higher following better than expected Q1 results from JPMorgan Chase (-2.7%), Citigroup (-1.6%) and Wells Fargo (-3.4%), but the financial sector (-1.6%) quickly moved lower and pulled the broader market with it.

Bank shares may have sold off as investors largely had priced in strong results ahead of the quarterly reports as well as concerns over the ongoing investigations at Wells.

Strength in the energy sector (+1.1%) helped keep losses in check, extending its weekly gain to 6%, as May WTI crude gained 0.5% to $67.39/bbl - the best level in more than three years - for the group's fifth gain in a row.

Treasury prices finished mixed, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year note slipped a basis point to 2.82% while the two-year yield added 2 bps to 2.37%.