Google roundup: Waymo in CA, UK judge ruling, and Gmail self-destruct feature

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo applied with the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test fully self-driving vehicles on public roads.

California opened up the application process at the beginning of April.

A UK judge rules against Google in a “right to be forgotten” case involving an unnamed man who was convicted of conspiracy to intercept communications over 10 years ago and now wants his search results erased.

Google had argued that the EU search policy wasn’t meant as a “right to rewrite history.”

The judge says the plaintiff shows remorse and the offense was minor.

Google’s upcoming Gmail redesign will include a Confidential Mode that blocks recipients from forwarding, copying, downloading, or printing certain emails.

Gmail users will also have the ability to require a passcode to open emails or set an expiration date for a sent email.