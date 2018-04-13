Reuters: Statoil CEO eyes future projects with Mexico's Pemex

Statoil (NYSE:STO) will evaluate new deepwater projects offshore Mexico, including potential tie-ups with state oil company Pemex, CEO Eldar Saetre tells Reuters.

Saetre said the first deepwater exploration well at Block 3 in the Gulf’s Salina basin likely will be drilled in 2019, adding that STO aims to get into such frontier opportunities “very early.”

The CEO downplays any future political risk of operating in Mexico, which many analysts see increasing as the leftist frontrunner in the July presidential election has pledged to review all contracts.