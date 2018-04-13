Alcoa to keep benefiting from higher prices, Cowen analyst says

Alcoa (AA +0.9% ) will continue to see more upside from higher metal prices, which likely will remain higher due to U.S. sanctions on Rusal, says Cowen analyst Novid Rassouli.

At current spot prices, Alcoa currently trades at ~8% free cash flow yield, Rassouli says, which he views as attractive vs. peers.

Century Aluminum (CENX -2.6% ) also will benefit from higher aluminum prices and Midwest premiums as well as Hawesville restarts, Rassouli says, but rising alumina prices are a significant cost headwind that could weigh in the near term.

ETFs: JJU, FOIL

Source: Bloomberg First Word