GE reports as-expected restated 2016-17 earnings, $4.2B Q1 charge

General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it will take a $4.24B charge in Q1 and reduce EPS over the last two years by $0.30, according to its just-released Form 8-K, figures in line with expectations set earlier this year when the company said it would comply with new accounting standards.

GE had estimated the after-tax, non-cash impact would total ~$4.2B with reduced earnings for 2016 and 2017 of ~$0.29/share; the changes do not affect GE’s cash flow or its earnings estimate for 2018.

The new accounting standards govern how companies estimate and recognize revenue from long-term service contracts, and are designed to make a company’s cash flow more closely match its income.