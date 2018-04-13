No new nuke units expected built in U.S. due to costs, Exelon exec says

No new nuclear power units will be built in the U.S. due to their high cost relative to other generating options, says an exec from Exelon (NYSE:EXC), the country's industry leader with 23 operational reactors.

"It's very unlikely that absent some extraordinary change in environment or technology, that any nuclear plants beyond the Vogtle plant [in Georgia] will be built in my lifetime, by any company" in the U.S., William Von Hoene, EXC's chief strategy officer, tells the U.S. Energy Association's annual meeting in Washington.

Von Hoene's view includes small modular reactors, as "the costs on the SMRs, in part because of the size and in part because of the security that's associated with any nuclear plant, are prohibitive... It's possible that would evolve over time, and we're involved in looking at that technology [but] right now they're prohibitively expensive."

