ETP's Rover pipeline asks to start up more facilities to serve Midwest

Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Rover natural gas pipeline asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to give permission to begin service on additional facilities by April 25 so stranded U.S. shale gas from the northeastern U.S. can be transported to Midwest markets.

The request involves mainline compressor stations, mainline pipeline segments and a Vector Pipeline delivery meter station, which shippers have urgently requested Rover to place into service, the company says.

The Rover project began service last September, bringing ~700M cf/day of its certificated 3.25B cf/day capacity online on a limited path; it has since placed additional supply laterals and compressors into service, raising capacity to current levels of ~2B cf/day.