Embattled Sorrell exits CEO post at WPP

Martin Sorrell has stepped down as CEO of advertising giant WPP, effective immediately.

Sorrell has been under investigation by the company for personal misconduct since April 3.

Chairman Roberto Quarta will become executive chairman of the company until a new CEO is appointed, according to a company statement.

"Obviously I am sad to leave WPP after 33 years," Sorrell says in a statement. "It has been a passion, focus and source of energy for so long. However, I believe it is in the best interests of the business if I step down now."