NAFTA deal seen within weeks

On the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they thought a renegotiated NAFTA deal could be reached before Mexican elections on July 1, although they cautioned no deadlines had been set.

Pence also revealed that the topic of funding for President Trump's proposed border wall did not come up in his meeting with Pena Nieto.

ETFs: EWW, FXC, EWC, MXF, MXE, CNDA, DBMX, EWCS, HEWW, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, MEXX, FLCA, FLMX