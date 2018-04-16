China's Xi opposed to life-long rule

China's President Xi is "personally opposed" to life-long rule, adding that foreign observers have "misinterpreted" a recent constitutional amendment that revoked the two-term presidential limit, FT reports.

The decision was meant to align the country's top government and Communist party jobs. Xi’s two more powerful posts - party general secretary and chairmanship of the Central Military Commission - are not subject to term limits.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN