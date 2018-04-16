KBR wins $32M task order to advance U.S. Air Force air and space systems

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a $32.3M task order to assist the U.S. Air Force in enhancing the operational capability and efficiency of air and space systems.

The company will assist the Air Force with cost-effective research, development, and test and evaluation of emerging technologies, materials, and manufacturing processes.

KBRwyle will primarily perform this work at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado for 54 months.

Estimated revenue associated with this contract will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders of Government Services business segment.

