Famous Dave’s of America announces results of rights offering

Famous Dave's of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) raised $5.5M through the rights offering.

The rights offering were fully subscribed and the company did not need to rely on an existing standby purchase agreement with PW Partners, LLC.

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “The broad participation of our shareholders underscores the great ongoing support for our company and the belief in our future. We are looking forward to repaying a portion of our outstanding debt as well as deploying the cash received in this offering into accretive investments that will enhance our brand and our company.”

