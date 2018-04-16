Macau trends look strong

Official data is out from government authorities in Macau on Q1 gaming.

The tally for the quarter was gross gaming revenue growth of 20.5% Y/Y.

VIP gross gaming revenue was 21.0% higher and mass table gross gaming revenue was up 20.1%. Q1 slot GGR came in at +17.9%.

Union Gaming's Grant Govertsen calls the month good news for VIP and mass market.

"Our on-the-ground observations, and echoed by numerous conversations with operators over the recent weeks and months, have seen an uptick in mass foot traffic volumes across most casino floors. This trend has continued into 2Q18, giving us confidence in our above-consensus estimates for most Big 6 Macau concessionaires in 2018," writes Govertsen.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK.