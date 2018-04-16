G1 Therapeutics initiates Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of G1T38 in combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-mutant NSCLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has initiated a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial assessing G1T38, its oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, in combination with Tagrisso (osimertinib) in people with EGFR-mutant (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is providing Tagrisso for this trial under a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration agreement.

The trial will enroll ~145 participants. Primary outcome measures include safety and tolerability, identifying a recommended Phase 2 dose and progression-free survival. Secondary outcome measures include assessment of pharmacokinetics, tumor response and overall survival.

In addition, the Company is conducting a trial of G1T38 in combination with Faslodex in people with ER+, HER2- breast cancer. Preliminary Phase 1b data from that trial will be presented in Q2.

G1T38 is an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor being developed for use in combination with other targeted therapies in multiple oncology indications.