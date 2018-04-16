Futures gain ahead of earnings

U.S. stock index futures are starting the week up 0.6% , ahead of earnings from Bank of America and Netflix, as well as retail sales data.

Geopolitical tensions are still in the air, however, after Vladimir Putin warned that further Western attacks on Syria would bring "chaos" to world affairs as Washington prepared a new round of economic sanctions against Russia.

Oil is down 1.1% at $66.67/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1347/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.86%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV