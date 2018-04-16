Tropicana Entertainment sold off in separate deals

Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) announces that its Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA) subsidiary struck a deal to sell Tropicana’s real estate to Gaming and Leisure Propertie. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and to merge its gaming and hotel operations into Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) for an aggregate consideration of ~$1.85B.

The transaction does not include Tropicana’s Aruba assets. The aggregate consideration of approximately $1.85B will be increased by the amount of the proceeds received in connection with the Aruba disposition after closing and will be further adjusted to pay corporate level taxes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Source: Press Release