Group 1 Automotive expands presence in Brazil

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced the acquisition of a new Toyota market area in western São Paulo, Brazil as well as a major expansion to an existing Honda dealership located in the São Paulo suburb of São Bernardo do Campo.

The business will operate as T-Drive Toyota Alphaville and is expected to generate $45M in annualized revenues.

"Toyota is the largest brand partner for our company overall and we are excited to significantly expand our relationship in Brazil. We see great growth potential for our existing stores and the new opportunities associated with this acquisition will provide a large Toyota operating footprint for us throughout Brazil's largest city," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer.

"We have enjoyed great success with the Honda brand in Brazil, even during the severe market downturn. The relocation of Honda São Bernardo do Campo to a much larger facility with freeway visibility will likely enable us to double our revenue for this dealership in a fairly short period of time," added Hesterberg.

Press Release