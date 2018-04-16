Merck's Keytruda shows treatment benefit in late-stage study in advanced melanoma; shares up 1% premarket

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EORTC1325/KEYNOTE-054, assessing Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as adjuvant therapy in patients with resected high-risk stage III melanoma showed a positive effect. The data were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Adjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA extended recurrence-free survival (RFS) by 43% compared to placebo (hazard ratio = 0.57). The one-year RFS rate was 75.4% in the KEYTRUDA cohort versus 61.0% for placebo.

In patients with PD-L1-positive tumors, treatment with KEYTRUDA extended RFS by 46% (hazard ratio = 0.54). The RFS improvement was also observed regardless of BRAF mutation status.

The company says this is the first PD-1 inhibitor to demonstrate an RFS benefit across these late-stage melanoma patients.

Global regulatory submissions are in process.