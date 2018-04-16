Eldorado updates on Tropicana deal

Eldorado's (NASDAQ:ERI) says the purchase price of Tropicana's gaming assets after accounting for net cash on hand and cash flow generated from operations through closing represents an estimated trailing 12-months EBITDA multiple of ~6.6X. The purchase price multiple is expected to be below 5.0X if the expected $40M in cost synergies are factored in.

The company intends to fund the transaction consideration of approximately $640M and repay Tropicana debt with cash generated from current operations, proceeds from pending asset sales, Tropicana’s cash on hand, cash flow generated from Tropicana operations through closing and $600M of committed debt financing from JPMorgan.

