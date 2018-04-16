Bank of America up 1% after topping estimates

Q1 income of $6.9B or $0.62 per share vs. $5.3B and $0.45 a year ago. Revenue of $23.1B up from $22.2B.

Consumer Banking net income of $2.695B vs. $1.892B a year ago. Net interest income up 13%; noninterest income up 1%, with higher card income offset by lower mortgage income. Provisions up to $935M from $838M; net charge-off ratio of 1.27% up from 1.21%. Average deposits up 6%, loans up 8%. Digital sales grew to 26% of all Consumer Banking sales.

Global Wealth Management net income of $1.035B vs. $773M a year ago. Total client balances up 5% to $2.7T.

Global Banking net income of $2.016B vs. $1.729B a year ago.

Global Markets net income of $1.409B vs. $1.378B a year ago. Sales and trading revenue up 1% to $4.1B; FICC sales down 13%, equities up 38%.

