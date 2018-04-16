RECELL pivotal trial meets co-primary endpoints and shows reduction in donor skin requirements

AVITA Medical (OTCQX:AVMXY) has achieved co -primary endpoint in its clinical trial in the treatment of third-degree burns with the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, demonstrating a significant reduction in donor skin requirements versus standard of care while achieving comparable definitive wound closure. The results were presented at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting in Chicago.

The RECELL Device is an investigational medical device in the U.S., designed to produce, at the point-of-care, a REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION (RES) using a small sample of the patient’s own skin.

Burn sites treated with the RECELL Device achieved definitive closure compared with standard of care. At eight weeks post treatment, 92% of the burn sites treated with RECELL achieved complete healing versus 85% for the sites treated with the standard of care, demonstrating non-inferiority. Use of RECELL was safe and well tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events considered device related.