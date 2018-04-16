Supreme Court to take up online sales taxes this week

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments tomorrow in a case that delves into constitutional arguments over whether the high court should overturn precedent and require online retailers to pay state sales taxes.

Justice Anthony Kennedy is seen as the swing vote a decision that open the door for states to collect taxes on Internet sellers without a physical presence within the state's borders.

The ruling in the case will be closely watched by mom-and-pop shops, large national chains and e-commerce players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK).