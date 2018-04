Investors bullish on early-stage data on Dynavax's SD-101 + Keytruda in advanced melanoma; shares up 14% premarket

Merck's announcement of positive Phase 3 results for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in late-stage melanoma has stoked modest premarket buying in Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX). Shares are up 14% on light volume.

Tomorrow, April 17, data from a Phase 1b study assessing the combination of lead candidate SD-101 and pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma will be presented.

