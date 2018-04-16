National Oilwell Varco expects Q1 revenue miss

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) -4.7% premarket after warning of lower than expected Q1 revenue, totaling $1.8B vs. $1.94B analyst consensus estimate.

NOV cites weaker shipments of subsea production equipments and reduced progress on new offshore rig construction and customer-delayed deliveries of drilling, well servicing and stimulation equipment.

The company expects all three segments will report sequentially lower revenues, with a consolidated GAAP operating loss of ~$1M and adjusted EBITDA of $160M.

NOV notes improving industry fundamentals and expects "demand for NOV’s critical products and services to resume growth as the year progresses."