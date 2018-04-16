Oracle CEO admits to cloud contract discussion with Trump

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) co-CEO Safra Catz admits discussing the Defense Department’s cloud computing contract during a dinner with President Trump.

News stories said Catz complained about the Pentagon’s plans to award a single contract for a multi-year cloud contract. Catz felt that setup unfairly favored Amazon, which dominates the cloud market.

Catz, to journalists: “It just made no sense. I never heard of something like a single cloud and I would challenge anyone to point at a significant commercial customer who has one cloud.”

Catz says Trump told her that “he was very confident that the Pentagon would have a fair review.”

A final request for proposals for the contract will be released next month, and the award decision will be made by September’s end.

