Apricus Bio has work to do before refiling U.S. marketing application for ED cream Vitaros; shares down 10% premarket

Nano cap Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) slips 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of FDA feedback that it needs to develop a new less-concentrated formulation of erectile dysfunction (ED) cream Vitaros (alprostadil, DDAIP.HCL) and conduct two new Phase 3 studies with the reformulated product before refiling its marketing application. The company received a CRL in February citing safety concerns and deficiencies in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) data.

The agency also wants to see certain pharmacokinetic results and an updated CMC section as part of the package.

