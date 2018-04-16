China first-quarter GDP growth seen easing only slightly as trade tensions mount

China's GDP is likely to ease at 6.7% Y/Y in 1Q18 compared to 6.8% in the previous two quarters, however, it would easily breach government's target of 6.5% in 2018.

China's economic data so far this year has pointed to steady if slightly slower growth from 2017, with factory output holding up despite smog controls and consumer spending still relatively resilient.

While economic growth could bounce back in spring due to seasonal factors such as a pick-up in construction, analysts still maintain that activity in China will start to cool eventually, weighed down by a cooling property market and rising borrowing costs.

Source: Investing.com