AutoNation CEO doles out marketing advice to Tesla

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) CEO Mike Jackson sees a marketing problem for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) due its Model 3 pricing advertised as starting at $35K.
"You can’t advertise something at a price point and then not have it at that price point," Jackson told The Wall Street Journal. "It’s like you have the normal world and then you have this Tesla bubble world where the rules don’t apply," he added.
Shares of Tesla are down 0.30% in premarket trading after ending last week with a 2.1% bounce off a positive Elon Musk tweet.