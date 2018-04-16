Scientific Games preps for NJ sports betting

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announces that SG Digital has started sportsbook product review sessions with New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement in preparation for the potential of legalized sports betting in the state.

The company says key to SG Digital's entry into the emerging U.S. sports betting landscape will be the addition of market-specific product enhancements to its platform., ensuring it meets the expectations of operators and consumers. In addition, the company is undertaking a recruitment drive to support the growth of the business, hiring a significant number of new people for a variety of roles across its multiple offices around the world.

"Legalized sports betting in the U.S. is an exciting prospect for us, and we're taking every step possible to ensure our product offering is fully compliant to hit the ground running when the marketplace eventually opens up beyond the current regulated states," says SG Digital's Keith O'Loughlin.

Scientific Games created SG Digital after buying NYX Gaming Group.

Source: Press Release