Artemis Therapeutics announces additional patent issuance for Artemisone for the treatment of viral infections

Japanese Patent Office allows Artemis Therapeutics' (OTCQB:ATMS) patent entitled "Methods and Compositions for Treating Viral Infections". The patent covers certain compositions, including Artemisone, used in treating or suppressing herpesvirus infection and replication.

Artemisone is a novel agent currently under investigation as an antiviral for the treatment of cytomegalovirus and as an antiparasitic for the treatment of P. falciparum malaria. The patent will provide intellectual property protection for the Artemisone program in Japan and is expected to expire no earlier than April, 2033.