Celldex's lead candidate flunks breast cancer study; shares down 51% premarket

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) slumps 51% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that lead candidate glembatumumab vedotin (GV), an antibody-drug conjugate, failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit over and above Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xeloda (capecitabine) in patients with triple-negative breast cancer that overexpress a protein called gpNMB.

The Phase 2b trial, METRIC, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically valid improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). Median PFS in the GV cohort was 2.9 months compared to 2.8 months for Xeloda.

There was also no significant treatment benefit for GV as determined by overall response rate, duration of response or overall survival.

The company says it is evaluating its operational and workforce needs aimed at extending its cash runway for other pipeline candidates.